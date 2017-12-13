Marlon Moraes Takes Top Honors for UFC Fight Night 123 Fighter Salaries

Brian Ortega made a splash at UFC Fight Night 123 on Saturday night, upsetting longtime featherweight contender Cub Swanson, but it wasn’t enough to seat him atop the event’s fighter payroll.

In fact, Ortega didn’t even top Swason on the official list of fighter salaries. Ortega earned $58,000 for his win over Swanson, who was paid $76,000 in defeat. He did, however, get two post-fight performance bonuses, netting him an additional $100,000. (Post-fight bonuses don’t count toward the disclosed fighter payroll.)

Top honors on the UFC Fight Night 123 payroll went to former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes, who earned $146,000 for his victory over Aljamain Sterling. Moraes also earned a performance bonus, increasing his takehome by $50,000.

The figures below represent the disclosed payroll as managed by the California State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the athletic commission.

UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega took place on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

UFC Fight Night 123 Fighter Salaries:

Brian Ortega: $58,000 (includes $29,000 win bonus) def. Cub Swanson: $76,000

Gabriel Benitez: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Jason Knight: $31,000

Marlon Moraes : $146,000 (includes $73,000 win bonus) def. Aljamain Sterling: $36,000

Scott Holtzman: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Darrell Horcher: $15,000

Eryk Anders: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Markus Perez: $12,000

Benito Lopez: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Albert Morales: $15,000

Alexis Davis: $64,000 (includes $32,000 win bonus) def. Liz Carmouche: $30,000

Andre Soukhamthath: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Luke Sanders: $12,000

Alex Perez: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Carls John de Tomas: $10,000

Frankie Saenz: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Merab Dvalishvili: $10,000

Alejandro Perez: $46,000 (includes $23,000 win bonus) def. Iuri Alcantara: $39,000

Davi Ramos: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Chris Gruetzemacher: $12,000

Trevin Giles: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Antonio Braga Neto: $10,000

