Marlon Moraes Steps Up to Face Aljamain Sterling at UFC Fight Night in Fresno

Aljamain Sterling has been biding his time to get a new opponent ever since Rani Yahya dropped out of their fight due to injury but now his wait is over.

Former World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes has accepted the bout on short notice just a week after he picked up his first victory in the UFC with a win over John Dodson in Virginia.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Friday following a post from Sterling on his social media teasing the fight.

Moraes accepts the bout after originally calling out Jimmie Rivera for a fight at UFC 219 on Dec. 30. Instead of landing that matchup, Moraes will face another top 10 ranked opponent when he draws Sterling at UFC Fight Night in Fresno, Calif. on Dec. 9.

It’s a pivotal matchup for both fighters as Sterling and Moraes both try to inch ever closer to the top five rankings and a potential shot at the title in the near future.

UFC Fight Night in Fresno will be headlined by a featherweight fight between Cub Swnanson and Brian Ortega.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram