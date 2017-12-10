Marlon Moraes Knee Face-Plants Aljamain Sterling (UFC Fresno Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Marlon Moraes’ face-plant knockout of Aljamain Sterling at UFC Fight Night 123 on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.

The fight promotion next heads to Winnipeg, Canada, for UFC on FOX 26, where former champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos headline a stacked fight card on FOX.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram