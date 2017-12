Marlon Moraes: ‘I’m Gonna Give Some Trouble to the ’35ers’ (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

It took former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes a while to warm up to the UFC Octagon, but after Saturday night’s incredible knockout of Aljamain Sterling, he thinks he is starting to like it and intends to be trouble for the rest of the UFC bantamweight division.

TRENDING > Marlon Moraes Flattens Aljamain Sterling with Devastating Knee Strike KO

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram