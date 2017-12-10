Marlon Moraes Flattens Aljamain Sterling with Devastating Knee Strike Knockout

When the UFC signed Marlon Moraes earlier this year, the idea was to add another top-level bantamweight to an already deep division.

On Saturday night, Moraes officially arrived with the kind of highlight-reel finishes that decorate his entire resume after he flattened Aljamain Sterling with a devastating knee strike just over a minute into the opening round.

Moraes accepted the fight on short notice but came firing out of the gates as he was head hunting on Sterling early and often, pressing the action and looking to land his punches.

Sterling looked a little off balance with such aggression from Moraes, who clearly didn’t show up to win a decision, but instead looking for his first knockout in the UFC.

Moraes got it when he threw a head kick and then adjusted just before landing as Sterling ducked his head and the former World Series of Fighting champion blasted him with a knee that sent him crashing face first into the canvas.

The fight was stopped immediately as Moraes earned the win at 1:07 into the first round.

Afterwards, Moraes quickly turned his attention to Sterling, who laid motionless in the ring for several minutes after the knockout.

KNEE GAME PROPER! Marlon Moraes with the absurd KO knee on Aljamain Sterling! #UFCFresno https://t.co/Wn9Q0ul7fz — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 10, 2017

“I just want to wish Aljamain Sterling a speedy recovery,” Moraes said. “We are here, we want to fight, we want to win but I don’t want to see my opponent hurt.”

As far as what comes next for him, Moraes now taken out two top 15 ranked opponents in a row with Sterling and his previous victory against John Dodson. Now he’s ready to make his climb towards title contention.

“I think I starting to like it here,” Moraes said. “I’m going to gives some trouble for the 135 [pounders].”

