Marlon Moraes and Aljamain Sterling Taking Aim at Title Shot (UFC Fresno Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Marlon Moraes meets Aljamain Sterling at UFC Fight Night Fresno on Saturday in a pivotal bantamweight fight. The winner of their bout quickly escalates into the thick of the bantamweight title picture, knocking on TJ Dillashaw’s championship door.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 9, for full UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a battle between featherweight contenders, as No. 4 ranked Cub Swanson and No. 6 ranked Brian Ortega try to make a case to be the next man to challenge champion Max Holloway for the featherweight belt.

