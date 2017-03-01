HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Will Challenge Michael Bisping in UFC Return

Alexander Gustafsson vs Glover Teixeira

featuredAlexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira Headlines UFC Return to Sweden

Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Media Day Scrum

featuredTyron Woodley ‘Not Concerned’ About Stephen Thompson

Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Will Be MMA Rules in the UFC

Marloes Coenen Believes Bellator 174 Battle with Julia Budd ‘Will Be a War’

March 1, 2017
1 Comment

Coming off of two straight wins, former Strikeforce bantamweight champion Marloes Coenen was looking forward to keeping things going in 2016, but the year ended up being more frustrating than anything.

First Coenen forged ahead with a fight against late replacement Alexis Dufresne, though Dufresne came in overweight, and ended up losing the bout. Then Coenen’s next fight was cancelled when Talita Nogueira missed weight and the match was cancelled.

“I could have refused the (Dufresne) fight, and I didn’t and I paid for it,” Coenen told MMAWeekly.com. “She refused to do the rematch. She would only do a rematch if it was for the title. It showed her lack of class and respect for the game.

“Then (Nogueira) failed to make weight… and that was pretty disappointing. All this energy needs to be released, and you cannot release it, so it takes a while to digest it. But you have to suck it up and go on.”

Bellator 174 Marloes Coenen vs Julia Budd Fight PosterCoenen (23-7) takes on Julia Budd (9-2) in the featherweight championship main event of Bellator 174 on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.

“I was in Invicta doing promotion in 2013, and we were in Kansas and (Budd) was on the card fighting, and I knew I would face her someday, and that day has come,” said Coenen.

“She’s a great fighter, is very athletic, is very strong and has great endurance. I think she’s more fighting for points than for submission or KO, and that will play into my advantage.”

Though Coenen believes she has a distinct advantage in the fight, she’s by no means looking past Budd in any way.

“It will not be an easy fight,” Coenen said. “It will be a war. I know that. I’m preparing for that. (Budd) will not be able to knock me out, that will not happen, but I will not underestimate her.

“If I underestimate her, I would definitely lose. I’m expecting a war, and I’m mentally and physically prepared for that.”

TRENDING > Claudia Gadelha Draws Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC Brazil

17 years into her MMA career and Coenen still views championships as essential to her career, and is putting all her efforts into claiming a belt on March 3.

“This one is very special to me,” said Coenen. “Because of the long build up, because of Scott (Coker) being in the promotion, and for me it’s confirmation that I’m still a great fighter. It really means something to me.

“It would be really stupid in my opinion if I looked beyond Julia. This is a really tough opponent. I have my work cut out for me. My focus is on the belt, and I do not have any agenda beyond March 3 yet.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

A Complete Look Back at Tyron Woodley vs. Ste...

Mar 01, 20171 Comment31 Views

At the historic UFC 205 event in New York City, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defended his freshly-earned title against kickboxer Stephen Thompson.

Georges St-Pierre and Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Refuses to Co...

Tyron Woodley held court at the UFC 209 open

Mar 01, 2017
Tony Ferguson UFC 209 scrum

Tony Ferguson Upset About K...

Khabib Nurmagomedov's team surrounded Tony Ferguson's team and Ferguson

Mar 01, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 209

Khabib Nurmagomedov Critica...

Khabib Nurmagomedov talks critically about how "Uncle" Dana White

Mar 01, 2017

  • I have earned 104,000 thousand dollars in last twelve months by working from my house a­­n­­d I manage to accomplish that by wo­rking part-time f­o­r 3 or sometimes more hours a day. I used an earning model I found online and I am excited that i earned so much extra income. It’s really user-friendly a­­n­­d I am just so blessed that i learned about it. Check out what I did… EASYURL.NET/f2265

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA