Mark Hunt vs. Marcin Tybura Headlines UFC Fight Night in Australia

August 14, 2017
NoNo Comments

Mark Hunt won’t have to travel far from home when he returns to action on November 18 to face top 10 ranked heavyweight Marcin Tybura in the main event at UFC Fight Night from Sydney, Australia.

UFC officials announced the new matchup over the weekend.

Hunt (13-11-1, 1 NC) makes his return to action following a TKO victory against Derrick Lewis in his last bout while earning his third ‘Fight of the Night’ award in the UFC.

The former K-1 kickboxing champion has bounced up and down in recent performances but Hunt has always been considered one of the toughest matchups for anybody in the heavyweight division.

For Tybura (16-2) this matchup will certainly stand as the toughest yet of his MMA career.

Tybura has been impressive since joining the UFC roster while putting together a 3-1 record overall including a victory over former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in his last fight.

Now Tybura will be featured in his first main event when he travels into enemy territory to face Hunt in November.

More fights for the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Australia will be announced in the coming weeks with the card airing life on FOX Sports 1.

