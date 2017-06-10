Mark Hunt vs. Derrick Lewis: Fight Night Auckland Joe Rogan Preview
UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan previews the heavyweight main event between No. 6 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 7 ranked Mark Hunt ahead of Fight Night Auckland.
Dana White finally responded to Demetrious Johnson's claims of mistreatment and bullying, while adding that Johnson isn't the pound-for-pound best.