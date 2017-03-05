Mark Hunt Reports Broken Leg at UFC 209

Mark Hunt, following a knockout loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 on Saturday night, reported that he has a broken leg.

It’s unclear when the injury occurred, but there was a point early in the first round when Hunt threw a low kick that Overeem checked. The check opened a gash on Hunt’s shin. It’s possible the injury could have happened at that point, but Hunt did not clarify when the injury occurred, just that he had broken his tibia, which is also known as the shinbone.

Overeem knocked Hunt out with a knee to the face, early in the third round.

