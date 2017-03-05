HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley Narrowly Defeats Stephen Thompson (UFC 209 Results)

UFC 209 Live Results

featuredUFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off

featuredDana White Sets a Target for Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Will Challenge Michael Bisping in UFC Return

Mark Hunt Reports Broken Leg at UFC 209

March 5, 2017
1 Comment

Mark Hunt, following a knockout loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 on Saturday night, reported that he has a broken leg.

It’s unclear when the injury occurred, but there was a point early in the first round when Hunt threw a low kick that Overeem checked. The check opened a gash on Hunt’s shin. It’s possible the injury could have happened at that point, but Hunt did not clarify when the injury occurred, just that he had broken his tibia, which is also known as the shinbone.

Overeem knocked Hunt out with a knee to the face, early in the third round.

TRENDING > Alistair Overeem Face Plants Mark Hunt (UFC 209 Results)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Tyron Woodley: ‘My Life Was Better Befo...

Mar 05, 20171 Comment119 Views

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley talks about his entrance song and how his life was kind of better before winning the belt.

Dana White Criticizes Khabi...

UFC president Dana White, at the UFC 209 post-fight

Mar 05, 2017

Tyron Woodley Responds to D...

Welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, at the UFC 209 post-fight

Mar 05, 2017
Stephen Thompson at UFC 209

Stephen Thompson: ‘I ...

At the UFC 209 post-fight press conference, a reflective

Mar 05, 2017

  • I have made 104 thousand dollars in last twelve months by doing an online job from home and I did that by w­o­r­k­i­n­g part time f­­o­­r several hrs every day. I used a business opportunity I stumbled upon from company that i found online and I am so thrilled that I was able to earn so much money. It’s so beginner friendly a­­n­­d I’m so blessed that i found it. Here’s what I did… http://jump­.­wtf/CCcHHu1

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA