Mark Hunt Gets Massive Chest Tattoo

For UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt, it’s all about go big or go home.

He never backs down from the big fight. He never fails to swing with the big punch. And when he gets a new tattoo? Well, you get the drift.

Hunt recently got a massive chest tattoo and yeah, it’s big. Big in size. Big on detail. It’s just freaking big!

Check it out…

Nearly done @monarchtatsupplies @chris_showstoppr A post shared by The Super Samoan (@markhuntfighter) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

