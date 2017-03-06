Mark Hunt Didn’t Suffer a Broken Leg After All

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 6, 2017
Although Mark Hunt originally said that he suffered a broken leg at UFC 209, it appears that is not the case.

Following his knockout loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 on Saturday night, Hunt posted an image of himself in the hospital to his Instagram account. As part of the caption, he noted that he had suffered a broken tibia or shinbone. 

Mark Hunt UFC 200 Pre Scrum at CoutureWhile Hunt had a tough fight with Overeem and suffered a huge gash on his shin, he did not, however, suffer a broken leg. Sources close to Hunt’s camp on Monday amended things, telling MMAFighting.com that while Hunt was very sore, there was no broken bone and no serious injury, as doctor’s first indicated.

Hunt and Overeem fought a tough fight for a little over two rounds at T-Mobile Arena, but Overeem landed a brutal knee to the face that sent Hunt crashing to the canvas early in the final frame.

