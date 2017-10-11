Mark Hunt Blasts Dana White and the UFC After Being Pulled from UFC Fight Night in Australia

Mark Hunt knows exactly why he was pulled from the UFC Fight Night card in Australia although his excuse most likely doesn’t jive with the reasons the promotion gave him the hook.

On Tuesday, Hunt was replaced in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Sydney on by former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in a fight against Marcin Tybura on Nov. 19 due to “medical concerns”.

While the UFC has not made any further statement on the matter, it appears concerns were raised after a recent statement made by Hunt to the Player’s Voice where he discussed the long term health effects that fight has had on his mind and body.

“My body is f–ked but my mind is still here. I’ve still got my senses about me and I know what’s right and wrong, which is the main thing,” Hunt wrote in the story.

“Sometimes I don’t sleep well. You can hear me starting to stutter and slur my words. My memory is not that good anymore. I’ll forget something I did yesterday but I can remember the s–t I did years and years ago. That’s just the price I’ve paid – the price of being a fighter. But I’ve fought a lot of drug cheats and copped a lot of punishment from guys who were cheating and that’s not right.”

Hunt explained on Instagram after being pulled from the fight that he had passed all medical tests leading up to his fight in November and that the article misquoted him regarding the damage done from his long fighting career.

“I spent hours the other day with the doctors I was cleared to fight,” Hunt wrote. “The interview I did with Player’s Voice was misquoted. I don’t slur my words and [it] is a running joke between my wife and me my memory isn’t that great but who remembers s–t they don’t want to. Not good UFC, Dana White.”

Hunt then went onto claim that it’s his pending lawsuit against the UFC that spurred the decision to pull him from the fight rather than concerns about his health.

Hunt filed an extensive lawsuit back in January against the UFC, UFC president Dana White and former opponent Brock Lesnar while alleging racketeering, fraud, breach of contract and more. The lawsuit stemmed from Hunt’s fight against Lesnar at UFC 200 where he lost the fight but then the former UFC heavyweight champion tested positive for a banned substance. Hunt believes that the UFC knew Lesnar was going to test positive and still allowed him to fight anyways.

While Hunt has fought twice since filing the lawsuit with bouts against Alistair Overeem and Derrick Lewis, he still believes this altercation stems from the pending litigation rather than concern over his health and well being.

“I’m disappointed that I have been withdrawn from the fight, I have passed all medicals two days ago. And spent $100,000 on camp,” Hunt said. “The truth is the legal case I have filed has caused me to be withdrawn. The interview has been taken out of context and want to reassure all my fans, I slur my words only when I have a drink I’m fit and healthy, and would have understood if the UFC requested a medical to ensure my safety, however this is total bulls–t f–k you Dana, you’ve always hated me you dog”

Regardless of his feelings on the matter, Hunt is no longer fighting on the card in Australia as Werdum vs. Tybura will now headline the event.

