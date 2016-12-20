Mark Hunt Agrees to Face Alistair Overeem With Conditions

Despite his outstanding issues with the UFC, Mark Hunt has agreed to return to the Octagon to face Alistair Overeem at UFC 209.

Hunt has been contemplating legal action against the UFC after having fought three consecutive opponents that have been charged with UFC Anti-Doping Policy violations. The most recent was Brock Lesnar, who recently agreed to a one-year suspension and $250,000 fine after testing positive for Clomiphene and Hydroxyclomiphene. Lesnar’s victory over Hunt at UFC 200 was changed to a no contest.

Still, Hunt doesn’t believe the punishment was severe enough, particularly after Lesnar was paid a disclosed purse of $2.5 million for the fight.

Apparently, that hasn’t stopped him from verbally accepting a fight with Overeemn, as the UFC announced the bout on Tuesday via its website.

Hunt, however, won’t fight Overeem without a stipulation in the contract that protects him if Overeem faces an anti-doping violation.

“My clause will protect me in this instance and take the financial gain of the opponent caught cheating,” Hunt said on his website, after the UFC announced the bout. “That deterrent will protect me and other fighters. I’m pushing for this clause, I want to fight and I am ready. If the fight doesn’t go ahead it’s not my doing.”

Although the bout has been announced, Hunt was clear in stating that the clause he is asking for is a “make or break” stipulation.

“I will not fight without this clause. I’ve already fought three dopers in a row and I’m not going to fight again without security. All I want is a fair go and an even playing field.”

Hunt and Overeem have fought previously. Overeem submitted Hunt via an American at Dream 5 in 2008 in Japan.

No other bouts have yet been announced for UFC 209, which is slated for March 4, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

