Mark Hunt Agrees to Face Alistair Overeem With Conditions

December 20, 2016
8 Comments

Despite his outstanding issues with the UFC, Mark Hunt has agreed to return to the Octagon to face Alistair Overeem at UFC 209.

Hunt has been contemplating legal action against the UFC after having fought three consecutive opponents that have been charged with UFC Anti-Doping Policy violations. The most recent was Brock Lesnar, who recently agreed to a one-year suspension and $250,000 fine after testing positive for Clomiphene and Hydroxyclomiphene. Lesnar’s victory over Hunt at UFC 200 was changed to a no contest.

Still, Hunt doesn’t believe the punishment was severe enough, particularly after Lesnar was paid a disclosed purse of $2.5 million for the fight. 

TRENDING > Nevada Issues Sanctions to Nate Diaz, Jon Jones, and Brock Lesnar

Apparently, that hasn’t stopped him from verbally accepting a fight with Overeemn, as the UFC announced the bout on Tuesday via its website. 

Hunt, however, won’t fight Overeem without a stipulation in the contract that protects him if Overeem faces an anti-doping violation.

Alistair Overeem vs Mark Hunt at Dream 5 in Japan“My clause will protect me in this instance and take the financial gain of the opponent caught cheating,” Hunt said on his website, after the UFC announced the bout. “That deterrent will protect me and other fighters. I’m pushing for this clause, I want to fight and I am ready. If the fight doesn’t go ahead it’s not my doing.”

Although the bout has been announced, Hunt was clear in stating that the clause he is asking for is a “make or break” stipulation. 

“I will not fight without this clause.  I’ve already fought three dopers in a row and I’m not going to fight again without security. All I want is a fair go and an even playing field.”

Hunt and Overeem have fought previously. Overeem submitted Hunt via an American at Dream 5 in 2008 in Japan.

No other bouts have yet been announced for UFC 209, which is slated for March 4, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

  • George Sperry

    “Overeem submitted Hunt via an American…” Is that Americana or is this something I don’t know about?

    • Joe Dog

      ….spell check probably changed it.

  • Roscoe Gauldin

    sounds fair to me

  • Mr. MMA

    Look forward to seeing these two smash each other again.

  • Yannick Messaoud

    Good for Hunt , and yeah its a great idea… the cheater should forfeit is total winning to is other opponent if he is clean. Even with testing like this almost every athlete is using enhancing drugs. The only thing steroids do is make you recuperate faster so you can train more that’s it. A part from that there is no benefits what so ever even for a fighter to have a huge amount of muscles to slow him down etc.

    • Kibbles and bits

      You’re incorrect about that sir. There’s steroids out there specifically for many different things, not just recuperate faster. Some will just increase cardio, muscle mass, weight cutting, power, muscle mass and speed and explosiveness you name it. Some dry out your joints where others lubricate them. Some actually decrease your cardio. Neil Armstrong was on steroids that only made him have an endurance edge and also lose a little weight.

  • Joe Dog

    If the UFC is serious about cleaning up the doping mess, forfeit clauses should be in every fight contract. Win or lose, the doped fighter should forfeit his entire purse to the other fighter. If the doper wins he forfeits the win and records a loss, not a “no contest”. Lastly, the 2 year suspension is appropriate. If both fighters are doped, both purses should be awarded to the lowest paid clean fighter on the card. That’s incentive. It seems very simple, if the UFC was sincere. Big “if”.

    • cheflacsto

      It is anything but simple. You run into these situations because the banned list is so extensive and companies have ingredients on them that aren’t on the label. This has happened several times and the fighters have gotten reduced sentences. Chad Mendes was suspended 2 years for a skin medication. Jon with the Cialis and Yoel for a tainted supplement. I don’t believe any of these 3 guys cheated intentionally and Jon and Yoel were cleared of doping. What do you do then, give them their money back? Its a tight rope, I think USADA need to do a better job explaining things to these guys, I don’t see this in MLB or NFL, when a guys is busted he usually takes the punishment and you don’t hear about all of these tests, of the supplements, medications, etc. If the fighter is guilty then I am all for giving the other guy his purse, I just think it is a tight rope.

               

