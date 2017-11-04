Mark Godbeer Gets Kicked in the Face, but Loses the Fight (UFC 217 Fight Highlights)

Mark Godbeer can't continue and Walt Harris has been disqualified. Fair decision by the referee? #UFC217 https://t.co/y1691PwIFq — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 5, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Mark Godbeer’s disqualification win over Walt Harris at UFC Fight 217 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

