Mark De La Rosa Says Combate Americas Opponent Has ‘Padded Record’

January 17, 2017
No Comments

Looking back on his 2016, bantamweight up and comer Mark De La Rosa is overall pleased with his year and what he was able to accomplish.

In two bouts, De La Rosa was able to pick up a submission win over Kashif Solarin in January, and then a unanimous decision against Arthur Olivera in April to remain undefeated in his first two years of fighting.

“It was a good year,” De La Rosa told MMAWeekly.com. “I learned a lot. I added a lot more different techniques and different styles to my game, so 2016 was a good year for me.”

While De La Rosa was able to display many aspects of his game, he feels he has yet to showcase his full potential in his fights.

“I see a bunch of areas that I haven’t shown yet; a bunch of styles I haven’t shown yet,” he said. “I haven’t been able to perform to my full abilities. I’ve shown a lot of good techniques, but not my whole arsenal.

“My wrestling has gotten way-way better, my boxing has gotten better, my kickboxing has gotten better – everything is just clicking right now.”

For his first fight of the New Year, De La Rosa (7-0) makes his Combate Americas debut on Thursday in Mexico City, taking on Ivan Flores (8-0-1) in a main card 135-pound bout.

“I’m going up against another undefeated fighter, but I don’t think this guy has fought anybody nearly as good as I have,” said De La Rosa of Flores. “He has a padded record. I can win this fight standing, on the ground – anywhere – and get the finish.”

For De La Rosa, the goal in 2017 is simple, be as active as he can be and ensure his financial stability.

“My goal for each fight is to be impressive and make more money,” he said. “I always want to perform and test myself.”

