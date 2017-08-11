Marcos Rogerio de Lima Flagged for Potential Anti-Doping Violation, Out of UFC Rotterdam

Light heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima has been removed from the Sept. 2 UFC Fight Night card in Rotterdam, Netherlands after being flagged for a potential anti-doping violation. UFC officials made the announcement on Friday and released a statement.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Marcos Rogerio de Lima of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on August 1, 2017,” the statement read. “Marcos was scheduled to compete at UFC Fight Night: Struve vs. Volkov in Rotterdam, Netherlands on September 2, 2017. USADA has provisionally suspended Rogerio de Lima based on the potential anti-doping violation. Given the provisional suspension and the proximity of the Rotterdam event, Rogerio de Lima has been removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement.”

TRENDING > Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum In the Works for UFC’s Return to China

De Lima was expected to face Saparbek Safarov at the Ahoy Rotterdam. The 32-year-old Brazilian appeared on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 reality series and advanced to the tournament finals. He’s fought seven times in the UFC Octagon amassing a 4-3 record. He last competed in April losing to Ovince Saint Preux by submission.

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Rogerio de Lima. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward,” the UFC released in a statement.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram