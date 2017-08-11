HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor gives Floyd Mayweather 2 rounds

featuredConor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather: ‘I’m Struggling to Give Him 2 Rounds’

Conor McGregor LIVE WORKOUT

featuredConor McGregor Workout Live Stream at 6p ET I Mayweather vs. McGregor

Floyd Mayweather on Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor

featuredFloyd Mayweather Addresses Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi Feud

Seriog Pettis UFC Mexico City Victory

featuredSergio Pettis Decisions Brandon Moreno in UFC Mexico City Main Event

Marcos Rogerio de Lima Flagged for Potential Anti-Doping Violation, Out of UFC Rotterdam

August 11, 2017
NoNo Comments

Light heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima has been removed from the Sept. 2 UFC Fight Night card in Rotterdam, Netherlands after being flagged for a potential anti-doping violation. UFC officials made the announcement on Friday and released a statement.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Marcos Rogerio de Lima of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on August 1, 2017,” the statement read. “Marcos was scheduled to compete at UFC Fight Night: Struve vs. Volkov in Rotterdam, Netherlands on September 2, 2017. USADA has provisionally suspended Rogerio de Lima based on the potential anti-doping violation. Given the provisional suspension and the proximity of the Rotterdam event, Rogerio de Lima has been removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement.”

TRENDING > Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum In the Works for UFC’s Return to China

De Lima was expected to face Saparbek Safarov at the Ahoy Rotterdam. The 32-year-old Brazilian appeared on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 reality series and advanced to the tournament finals. He’s fought seven times in the UFC Octagon amassing a 4-3 record. He last competed in April losing to Ovince Saint Preux by submission.

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Rogerio de Lima. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward,” the UFC released in a statement. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Conor McGregor Workout Scrum Interview

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA