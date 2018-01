Marco Polo Reyes Floors Matt Frevola (UFC St. Louis Highlights)

EL TORO! Polo Reyes delivers THE FADE to Matt Frevola at #UFCSTL wow! https://t.co/XpWkIAV2KQ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 15, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Marco Polo Reyes’ knockout victory over Matt Frevola at UFC Fight Night 124 on Sunday in St. Louis.

The fight promotion returns to Boston next on Jan. 20 for UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou. The promotion’s first pay-per-view vent of the year, UFC 220 features heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against Francis Ngannou, while light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier looks to cement his champion status opposite Volkan Oezdemir.

