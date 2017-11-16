Marcin Tybura Wants Title Shot With a Win Over Fabricio Werdum

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

Though he lost his first fight in the Octagon, Marcin Tybura wants a title shot if he gets past Fabricio Werdum at UFC Fight Night 121 in Australia.

Tybura had been slated to meet Mark Hunt in the main event in Sydney, but the UFC controversially removed him from the fight over a dispute over medical concerns. While Hunt is a respected and ranked No. 5 in the division, Werdum is a former UFC heavyweight champion and currently sits at No. 2 amongst the UFC’s big men.

While he stumbled in his Octagon debut, Tybura has since strung together three consecutive victories, most recently defeating another former champion in Andrei Arlovski. Should he tack Werdum’s name onto the list, he believes it’s time to slide past Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou into a shot at current titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Check out Tybura as he spoke with Submission Radio about the switch from Hunt to Werdum, their upcoming fight, and where he sits among the UFC’s top heavyweights.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

