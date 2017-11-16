               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping - UFC 199

featuredMichael Bisping Reveals Retirement Plan and It’s Not Centered on Kelvin Gastelum

Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-in

featuredDustin Poirier Stops Anthony Pettis, Calls for Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Winner

featuredCommission Rep Says Conor McGregor Assaulted Referee, is in Talks With UFC

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Flagged for Potential UFC Doping Violation, Pulled from Kelvin Gastelum Bout

Marcin Tybura Wants Title Shot With a Win Over Fabricio Werdum

November 16, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

Though he lost his first fight in the Octagon, Marcin Tybura wants a title shot if he gets past Fabricio Werdum at UFC Fight Night 121 in Australia.

Tybura had been slated to meet Mark Hunt in the main event in Sydney, but the UFC controversially removed him from the fight over a dispute over medical concerns. While Hunt is a respected and ranked No. 5 in the division, Werdum is a former UFC heavyweight champion and currently sits at No. 2 amongst the UFC’s big men. 

While he stumbled in his Octagon debut, Tybura has since strung together three consecutive victories, most recently defeating another former champion in Andrei Arlovski. Should he tack Werdum’s name onto the list, he believes it’s time to slide past Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou into a shot at current titleholder Stipe Miocic.

TRENDING > Colby Covington, Fabricio Werdum Involved in Heated Altercation in Australia

Check out Tybura as he spoke with Submission Radio about the switch from Hunt to Werdum, their upcoming fight, and where he sits among the UFC’s top heavyweights.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA