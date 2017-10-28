Marcelo Golm Pulls Off First-Round Finish in Octagon Debut (UFC Sao Paulo Fight Highlights)

First round finish in your UFC debut? @MarceloGolm gets the first round sub on home soil #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/u8r33P0MLy — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2017

Check out highlights from Marcelo Golm’s Octagon debut, where he scored a first-round finish of Christian Colombo at UFC Fight Night 119 on Saturday at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The fight promotion next returns to Madison Square Garden for UFC 217 on Nov. 4, where former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre makes his long-awaited return to challenge middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping. The stacked card also features bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt putting his belt on the line against TJ Dillashaw and Joanna Jedrzejczyk defending her strawweight title opposite Rose Namajunas.

