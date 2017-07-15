Mara Romero Borella Beats UFC Veteran Milana Dudieva in Invicta FC Debut

Mara Romero Borella defeated UFC veteran Milana Dudieva by split decision on Saturday in the Invicta FC 24 main event in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dudieva secured an early takedown in the opening frame, but was unable to keep Borella grounded. Borella looked for a takedown of her own and found herself locked in a standing guillotine choke. Borella took the Russian down and moved to side control to end the round.

In the second round, Borella landed her right hand and secured a takedown. She maintained top control throughout the frame and inflicted damage.

In the final frame, Borella tripped Dudieva to the ground and mounted her. She looked to set up an arm bar and Dudieva scrambled. Dudieva applied a triangle choke in the closing moments of the round and the two exchanged punches on the ground to the bell. After fifteen minutes of fighting, the judges awarded Borella the win via split decision.

“I’m excited to be the first Italian female fighter in Invicta FC. I’m just so happy right now,” said Borella following the decision win.

The choke in the second round was in deep, but Borella remained composed and worked her way out of the submission attempt. It was the only time in the fight that she was in real danger.

“It was tight, but after I took her down I heard my corner say calm down, breathe, it’s going to get better. The choke wore itself out and I was out,” she said.

In the co-main event, Jinh Yu Frey ground game was enough to defeat Ashley Cummins by unanimous decision.

Cummins came out aggressive landing a combination followed by a head kick in the opening seconds. Frey quickly took her down. Cummins worked her way back to her feet only to be put on her back again.

In the second frame, Frey scored an early takedown, but Cummins stayed active on the bottom. Cummins attempted four arm bars in the round, but was unable to finish. Frey would escape, land shots and defend another submission attempt.

The third round mirrored the the first two. Cummins pressed forward and Frey changed levels and took her down. The story of the fight was Frey’s ability to ground Cummins and defend the arm bar. With the win, she rebounded from a doctor stoppage loss in her last outing.

“It feels good. It was a long time coming. It’s been a little too long since I’ve had my hand raised,” said Frey after the win.

She attributed her arm bar escapes to her training. “Some of them were pretty tight, but I train with a lot of really good jiu-jitsu players who have some pretty nasty arm bars. I’m pretty comfortable there and fought my way out of it,” she said.

Helena Kolesnyk was originally scheduled to headline the fight card against Megan Anderson for the featherweight title, but Anderson was signed by the UFC. She was then expected to face bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger in a 145-pound bout but Evinger was named as injured Anderson’s replacement against Cris Cyborg Justino at UFC 214 on July 29. Koesnyk faced Pan Sorenson on Saturday after two changes of opponents and

Sorenson secured an early takedown and delivered knees to the body from side control. She advanced to the mount position, postured up and delivered punches. Sorenson applied an arm bar. She extended Koesnyk’s arm forcing Sorenson to tap out.

Invicta FC 24 Results:

– Mara Romero Borella def. Milana Dudieva by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-29(

– Jihn Yu Frey def. Ashely Cummins by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

– Pam Sorenson def. Helena Kolesnyk by submission (arm bar) at 3:12, R1

– Karina Rodrigquez def. Barbara Acioly by TKO (punches) at 2:14, R1

– Miranda Maverick def. Gabby Romero by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-27)

– Sunna Daviosdottir def. Kelly D’Angelo by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

– Felecia Spencer def. Amy Coleman by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:17, R1

