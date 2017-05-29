‘Manny Pacquiao is There’ for Conor McGregor if Floyd Mayweather Falls Apart

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Conor McGregor has been pining for a big money boxing match with Floyd Mayweather for the past couple of years. It’s as close as it’s ever been to becoming a reality, but that leaves a lot of room for it to fall apart.

If it does fall apart, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum is ready to jump in and fill the void. Well, not exactly. He actually wants to jump in and have Manny Pacquiao fill the void… if there is one.

