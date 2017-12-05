Manager: Mark Hunt Cleared to Fight By Doctors, Targets Fabricio Werdum Rematch at UFC 221

Mark Hunt may have just gotten the news he’s been waiting to hear.

The heavy-handed fighter has been awaiting word from doctors to clear him to return to action after the UFC pulled him from his last fight after Hunt penned a column where he admitted to memory loss and slurred speech after enduring so many battles during his career.

Hunt lashed out after he was yanked from the fight saying that the UFC was holding a grudge against him because he’s in the midst of a lawsuit against the company as well as UFC president Dana White for allowing Brock Lesnar to compete against him despite a drug test that was taken before the contest later revealed that he was using a banned substance.

White countered by pointing out that Hunt had fought several times in the UFC since he filed the lawsuit while being paid more than $1 million during that time but the real concern was for his health and safety.

Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Hunt flew to the United States just recently to get tested by doctors at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and now according to his manager those results have cleared the legendary knockout artist to return to action.

Hunt’s manager Zen Ginnen confirmed to MMAWeekly that doctors have cleared him and now they are just waiting on word from the UFC so they can hopefully book his next fight. The news was first reported by the Daily Telegraph in Australia.

“We’ve just had a conference call with the doctors in the States, who gave us the good news,” Ginnen told the Daily Telegraph. “So it’s all looking positive.

“The doctor said Mark scored well above average and that he’s good to compete. So they’ll ring the UFC now and let them know. We’re just waiting on the UFC to clear him.”

While Hunt and his manager still have to await word from the UFC, the doctor’s clearance was what the promotion wanted before booking him to fight again.

Assuming that’s all handled, Hunt now has his sights set on a return to action in February when UFC 221 lands in his backyard in Perth, Australia.

Hunt even has an opponent in mind.

“We would love for Fabricio to be Mark’s opponent in Perth,’’ Ginnen said. “We think Francis Ngannou is next in line for a title fight [against Stipe Miocic]. So we’d like to go up against Fabricio and hopefully be in line for a title hot at the back end of 2018.”

Hunt fell to Werdum back in 2014 but he’s been asking for a rematch ever since and now believes the time is right to put this fight together, especially with the UFC returning to Australia in February.

