UFC 212 Weigh-in Results and Video: Aldo vs. Holloway Set to Unify Titles

Georges St-Pierre Still Wants Michael Bisping Fight, but Comeback Ends on First Loss

Dana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Alexander Gustafsson Puts on Master Class, Puts Glover Teixeira Away (UFC Stockholm Results)

Making Weight… Then Cheese, Cookies, Brownies… Chocolate (UFC 212 Embedded, Ep 6)
June 3, 2017

June 3, 2017
On Episode 6 of UFC 212 Embedded, strawweight opponents Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz preview their upcoming fights and then face off at media day; interim champion Max Holloway and featherweight champion Jose Aldo both reveal their plans for keeping the belt; and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz joins the festivities.

Holloway gets in a final training session with teammate and fellow fighter Yancy Medeiros, while Aldo relies on the trust he has in longtime coach Andre Pederneiras as he cuts weight. Gadelha and Kowalkiewicz’ weight cuts go smoothly, and all of the fighters hit their target numbers at Friday’s official weigh-in. Later in the day the competitors have one final face-off in front of fans before fight night.

Dana White: Unfortunately Demetrious Johnson, You Don't Make the Fights; I Do

UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.

