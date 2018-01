Makhachev Islam Lays Out Gleison Tibau (UFC 220 Highlights)

Check out highlights from Makhachev Islam’s knockout of Gleison Tibau at UFC 220 on Saturday in Boston.

The UFC heads to Charlotte, N.C., next week for UFC on FOX 27, which features a middleweight showdown between top contenders Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson.

