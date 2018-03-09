Mairbek Taisumov Out of UFC 223 Fight Against Evan Dunham

Mairbek Taisumov will have to wait for another card to make his return to action as the Russian lightweight has been pulled from his upcoming matchup against Evan Dunham at UFC 223.

Taisumov has struggled to get a visa approved for travel to the United States from Russia for quite some time, which is why he’s never competed in the UFC in any card in the U.S.

This time around, all signs were pointing towards Taisumov being approved, which is why he was booked for a fight at UFC 223 in Brooklyn against Dunham. Unfortunately time ran out on Taisumov to get approved and that forced the Russian lightweight to drop off the card.

The good news is hope is still high that Taisumov will eventually be approved for his visa to travel to the U.S. as he looks to build on his recent five fight win streak.

In the mean time, Taisumov hopes that promotion will find him a new opponent in time so he can still compete at UFC 224, which takes place in Brazil on May 12.