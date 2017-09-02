Mairbek Taisumov Drops the Bomb (UFC Rotterdam Fight Highlights)

WOW!!!! @Taisumov155 gets a HUGE KO victory over silva in the first round at #UFCRotterdam!@JohnGoodenUK‘s timing isn’t so bad either! pic.twitter.com/1iWC6aPhTJ — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) September 2, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Mairbek Taisumov’s blistering knockout victory over Felipe Silva at UFC Fight Night 115 on Saturday in Rotterdam. UFC Fight Night 115 took place on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The fight promotion makes its Edmonton, Alberta, Canada debut on Sept. 9, as flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson attempts to take sole possession of the UFC record from most title defenses when he faces Ray Borg in the UFC 215 main event.

