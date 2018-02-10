Main Eventers Squabble After Yoel Romero Misses Weight (UFC 221 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 221 Embedded, middleweight title contender Luke Rockhold rents a camel to take him to open workouts. Heavyweight opponents Mark Hunt and Curtis Blaydes appreciate the Australian fans at the event, and headliner Yoel Romero welcomes three of them on stage for a dance lesson.

Local Perth heavyweight Soa Palelei brings Hunt’s camp to check out a Ferrari collection.

Rockhold cuts weight in the sauna before the next day’s official weigh-in. Opponents square off on stage, but things get heated when one headliner misses the 185-pound limit.

UFC 221 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the interim middleweight championship bout at UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold on Saturday, February 10th on Pay-Per-View.

Follow Along for UFC 221 Full Live Results

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.