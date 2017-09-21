Main Event Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight Badly at UFC Fight Night Japan

The UFC returns to Japan for a special Friday night card airing live on FXX. The weigh-ins went down on Thursday morning with only one fighter missing the mark, although it was a worrisome incident.

Featherweight fighter Mizuto Hirota came in at 150 pounds — four pounds over the featherweight limit in a non-title fight — and he was visibly drained when stepping on the scale as the last fighter to weigh-in before the time limit expired.

Hirota stumbled coming off the scale as UFC officials had to rush in to help hold him up, as the veteran fighter was struggling to stay upright. According to a report from MMAJunkie.com, Hirota bowed to the crowd and was then slow to get back upright.

.

UFC officials have not stated whether or not Hirota’s condition will force any change to his fight with Charles Rosa on Friday night.

As for the main event, Ovince Saint-Preux came in at exactly 206 pounds for his light heavyweight bout against late notice replacement Yushin Okami, who tipped the scale at 203.5 pounds as he moves up from typically performing in the middleweight division.

Two former strawweight title contenders will also face off on the card as Claudia Gadelha weighed 115 pounds, while Jessica Andrade was at 116 pounds for their fight, which could have huge implications as both competitors occupy a spot inside the top five rankings.

Noted kickboxing legend Gokhan Saki also made his first appearance as a UFC fighter at the weigh-ins, as he came in at 205 pounds for his debut against Henrique da Silva, who weighed 206 pounds for their light heavyweight bout.

UFC Fight Night 117: Saint-Preux vs. Okami Full Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET on FXX)

MAIN EVENT : Yushin Okami (203.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

Claudia Gadelha (115) vs. Jessica Andrade (116)

Takanori Gomi (156) vs. Dong Hyun Kim (156)

Gokhan Saki (205) vs. Henrique da Silva (206)

Teruto Ishihara (145) vs. Rolando Dy (145)

Charles Rosa (145.5) vs. Mizuto Hirota (150)*

PRELIMS (8 p.m. ET on FXX)

Keita Nakamura (170) vs. Alex Morono (170)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Ulka Sasaki (125.5)

Syuri Kondo (116) vs. Chan-Mi Jeon (116)

Shinsho Anzai (171) vs. Luke Jumeau (170)

EARLY PRELIMS (7:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Daichi Abe (171) vs. Hyun Gyu Lim (170.5)

*Fined 30-percent of his purse for missing weight, money goes to his opponent

