Maestro Takes the Nod Over Damien Brown (UFC 221 Highlights)

THE MAESTRO! Dong Hyun Kim pulls out the split decision win over Damien Brown! #UFC221 https://t.co/RYRQnqymSH — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 11, 2018

Check out highlights from “Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim takes the nod over Damien Brown at UFC 221 on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

The UFC heads to Texas next. Fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone aims to take over the Lone Star State when he headlines UFC Fight Night 126 opposite Yancy Medeiros in a five-round welterweight main event. The co-main event features heavy hitting heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura in Austin, Texas.

