Madison McElhaney ‘Very Prepared’ for Her Invicta FC 22 Debut

March 21, 2017
1 Comment

While her debut professional fight didn’t happen quite under the circumstances that she would have liked, featherweight prospect Madison McElhaney is thankful to have picked up a win.

Heading into her bout against Bryanna Fissori at CFX 5 this past December, McElhaney was extremely ill, but still managed to pull out a unanimous decision victory.

“I was actually was really sick during that fight,” McElhaney told MMAWeekly.com. “I had the flu. I ended up having walking pneumonia.

“The fact that I won that was amazing, but looking back on my performance, I’m a little disappointed. I didn’t perform to the best of my abilities. I got the W, but I definitely know I can perform a lot better than I did.”

Having had a history of multiple fight cancellations due to opponents dropping out, McElhaney was not going to do the same thing to Fissori for their bout.

“I didn’t even consider that at any point,” said McElhaney. “In three years I’ve only been able to get three fights. I’ve had 11 scheduled, but nine of them have dropped out.

“I know how it feels to have a fight fall out last minute, and I wouldn’t do that to my opponent unless it was 100% necessary.”

McElhaney (1-0) now heads into her first bout of 2017 when she takes on Felicia Spencer (1-0) in a main card 145-pound bout at Invicta FC 22 this Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

“When I fight, I don’t try to focus too much on my opponent,” McElhaney said. “I know she’s going to be a tough opponent, but I mainly want to focus on my skills.

“I felt like since my last fight I’m a whole new fighter. I feel very prepared. I know it’s going to be a very tough fight, but I’m excited because I’m prepared.”

Stepping into such a large promotion like Invicta this early in her career doesn’t have McElhaney nervous at all, if anything, it adds to the excitement.

“People make fun of me because when I’m walking out for my fights, I’m smiling and am so excited to get in the cage,” said McElhaney. “Most of the time people look so angry and look so serious – I’m completely opposite. It’s extra motivation for sure.”

Having had limited activity over the past couple of years due to cancellations, McElhaney is looking to make up for lost time, and believes she’s in a company that can help her do that.

“I’ll be so happy if I can fight three times and win them all,” McElhaney said. “If I can be more active than I have been, that will be amazing. Now that I’m with Invicta, that will be more possible.”

