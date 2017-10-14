               

Mackenzie Dern’s Stellar Striking Sets Up Fight-Finishing Choke (LFA 24 Results & Highlights)

October 14, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of AXS TV Fights | Viewing may be limited due to broadcast rights restrictions)

Legacy Fighting Alliance delivered finish after finish on Friday on AXS TV FIGHTS, highlighted by headliner Curtis Millender (13-3) landing a head kick knockout against welterweight Matthew Frincu (11-3) and top prospect Mackenzie Dern (4-0) knocking down Mandy Polk (3-4) before sinking a rear-naked choke to win her fourth fight at LFA 24.

In another must-see highlight, Glen Baker (4-2) knocked out Kevin Natividad (4-1) in only 9 seconds.

TRENDING > UFC’s Jeff Novitzky Debunks Jon Jones Controversy

LFA 24: Heinisch vs. Perez Results

  • Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Curtis Millender (13-3) knocked out Matthew Frincu (11-3) with a head kick at 0:38 in the first round.
  • Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Vinicius Zani (11-4) outlasted Joey Miolla (9-3) to win by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
  • Flyweight Fight – Mackenzie Dern (4-0) submitted Mandy Polk (3-4) with a rear-naked choke at at 2:55 in round one.
  • Lightweight Fight – LaRue Burley (8-3) defeated Maycon Mendoca (6-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Featherweight Fight – Cory Sandhagen (6-1) took out Toninho Marajo (7-4) with a series of punches to win by TKO at 3:00 in round one.
  • Bantamweight Fight – Glen Baker (4-2) scored a 9-second knockout to defeat Kevin Natividad (4-1) via punches.
  • Lightweight Fight – Keoni Diggs (4-0) caught Nick Chasteen (0-1) in a knee-bar to win by submission at 1:53 in round three.

(Photo courtesy of LFA / Rich Burmaster)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

