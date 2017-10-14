Mackenzie Dern’s Stellar Striking Sets Up Fight-Finishing Choke (LFA 24 Results & Highlights)

Legacy Fighting Alliance delivered finish after finish on Friday on AXS TV FIGHTS, highlighted by headliner Curtis Millender (13-3) landing a head kick knockout against welterweight Matthew Frincu (11-3) and top prospect Mackenzie Dern (4-0) knocking down Mandy Polk (3-4) before sinking a rear-naked choke to win her fourth fight at LFA 24.

In another must-see highlight, Glen Baker (4-2) knocked out Kevin Natividad (4-1) in only 9 seconds.

LFA 24: Heinisch vs. Perez Results

Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Curtis Millender (13-3) knocked out Matthew Frincu (11-3) with a head kick at 0:38 in the first round.

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Vinicius Zani (11-4) outlasted Joey Miolla (9-3) to win by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Flyweight Fight – Mackenzie Dern (4-0) submitted Mandy Polk (3-4) with a rear-naked choke at at 2:55 in round one.

Lightweight Fight – LaRue Burley (8-3) defeated Maycon Mendoca (6-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Featherweight Fight – Cory Sandhagen (6-1) took out Toninho Marajo (7-4) with a series of punches to win by TKO at 3:00 in round one.

Bantamweight Fight – Glen Baker (4-2) scored a 9-second knockout to defeat Kevin Natividad (4-1) via punches.

Lightweight Fight – Keoni Diggs (4-0) caught Nick Chasteen (0-1) in a knee-bar to win by submission at 1:53 in round three.

