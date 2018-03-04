HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCris Cyborg Destroys Yana Kunitskaya and Now She’s Waiting on Amanda Nunes

UFC 222 Cyborg vs Kunitskaya Live Results

featuredUFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Jon Jones - UFC 214 post presser

featuredJon Jones Steroid Hearing Produces Stern Penalties (Video)

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg Explains Why She Decided to Save the Day and Fight at UFC 222

Mackenzie Dern Not Looking for Any UFC Shortcuts

March 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Mackenzie Dern is one of the most highly decorated grapplers to ever step into the UFC Octagon. As such, expectations are high for her mixed martial arts career… but she’s not looking for a rocket ride to the top of her division.

Dern has won numerous world championship in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and No Gi grappling competitions, but that doesn’t alway translate to becoming a great fighter in the Octagon. Dern is well aware of that fact, and isn’t willing to simply fall back on her grappling skills.

Dern had a hard fight with Ashley Yoder in her Octagon debut at UFC 222, but she put into practice what she’s been saying, that she is a fighter and is willing to take her lumps in order to get better on her feet… as witnessed by the black eye that Yoder sent her away with.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms Conor McGregor Tried to Save UFC 222 Main Event

While Dern is often compared to Ronda Rousey because of their similar backgrounds and the high expectations, Dern is in no rush to get to Rousey’s level of stardom. She is willing to put in the time to develop and become a better fighter as she ascends the ranks of the UFC strawweight division.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA