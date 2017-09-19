Mackenzie Dern Makes Her Flyweight Debut in October at LFA 24

Highly touted prospect and multi-time grappling champion Mackenzie Dern will make her return to mixed martial arts in October except this time she will do so as a flyweight.

Dern has been one of the most watched prospects making the rise up through the MMA ranks after entering the sport in 2016.

Thus far, Dern has gone 3-0 in her career but she’s struggled to get down to the strawweight limit, twice missing the 116-pound limit in her past two fights.