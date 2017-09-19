Mackenzie Dern Makes Her Flyweight Debut in October at LFA 24

Highly touted prospect and multi-time grappling champion Mackenzie Dern will make her return to mixed martial arts in October except this time she will do so as a flyweight.
Dern has been one of the most watched prospects making the rise up through the MMA ranks after entering the sport in 2016.
Thus far, Dern has gone 3-0 in her career but she’s struggled to get down to the strawweight limit, twice missing the 116-pound limit in her past two fights.
So happy to announce my next MMA fight on October 13th, for @lfafighting !! I will be fighting at 125lbs and best is that It will be in Phoenix, AZ so I am so excited to have all the support at my fight! Stay tuned for ticket info!! Let's do this! #cantstopwontstop
Now Dern will make the move to flyweight where she will compete at the upcoming Legacy Fighting Alliance 24 card in Phoenix, AZ on Oct. 13.
Dern is expected to face Mandy Polk (3-3) as confirmed by LFA officials as first reported by MMAJunkie.com.
Dern last fought in March where she defeated Katherine Roy by unanimous decision before taking time off to focus on her grappling career through the summer. Dern will actually be involved in a grappling competition this weekend in Finland before putting her focus back on fighting in October.