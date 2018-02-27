Mackenzie Dern Looking to Surpass Ronda Rousey in the Octagon (UFC 222 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 222 Embedded, women’s featherweight title challenger Yana Kunitskaya packs for her road trip to Las Vegas, as does reigning champion Cris Cyborg. Undefeated bantamweight Sean O’Malley completes his camp at the UFC Performance Institute. Featherweight contender Frankie Edgar does media in New York City, including a spot on the UFC Unfiltered podcast with former champion Matt Serra. Featherweight Brian Ortega visits TMZ alongside announcer Bruce Buffer. Debuting strawweight Mackenzie Dern spends time in Southern California before kicking off her first UFC fight week.

UFC 222 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 222 on Saturday, March 3 on Pay-Per-View.

Be sure to follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya live results and fight stats. Aside from Yana Kunitskaya trying to take the belt from Cris Cyborg, the co-main event features a pivotal men’s featherweight fight, as Frankie Edgar puts his title shot on the line against Brian Ortega.