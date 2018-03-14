Mackenzie Dern Expected to Face Amanda Cooper at UFC 224 in Brazil

Mackenzie Dern is wasting no time booking her next fight as the super prospect is expected to face Amanda Cooper at UFC 224 in Brazil.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Wednesday following an initial report from MMABrasil.com.

Dern just made her debut at UFC 222 in March where she edged out a split decision victory over Ashley Yoder as the submission specialist got the job done over three rounds.

Immediately after that win, Dern asked to fight at UFC 224 and now it appears her wish will be granted..

Meanwhile, Cooper is a former “Ultimate Fighter” finalist who has put together a 2-2 mark in the UFC including her last win by TKO against Angela Magana at UFC 218 this past December.

Cooper will now get the chance to face Dern at UFC 224 in Brazil with the card being headlined by the women’s bantamweight championship fight between Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington.