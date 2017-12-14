               

Lyoto Machida vs. Eryk Anders Headlines UFC Fight Night in Belem, Brazil

December 14, 2017
NoNo Comments

The UFC’s upcoming card in Belem, Brazil has a headliner as former champion Lyoto Machida will look to get back on track as he faces fast rising middleweight star Eryk Anders on Feb. 3. 

UFC officials announced the matchup on Thursday.

Machida (22-8) has struggled through the toughest stretch in his career in recent fights while amassing a 1-4 record over his past five fights while being knocked out or submitted in his past three contests. 

Now the former light heavyweight champion will attempt to get back in the win column while taking on a former University of Alabama football standout in February.

Anders (10-0) has looked good through the early part of his career while also picking up wins in his first two fights in the UFC. Anders just fought this past weekend in Fresno where he defeated Markus Perez by unanimous decision before asking for Machida as his next opponent.

Now he’s got his wish as Anders faces Machida in a five round main event in Brazil. 

