Lyoto Machida: This is My Time

October 28, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Lyoto Machida has been on the sidelines for nearly two years because of an anti-doping policy violation. As with any fighter, despite never stopping training, ring rust is a concern. That’s why Machida focused on keeping his mind sharp, his reactions sharp. 

Heading into his fight with Derek Brunson on Saturday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Machida believes he is as good as he’s ever been and declared, “This is my time.”

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

