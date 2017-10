Lyoto Machida Sidelined for the Remainder of 2017

Not only did Lyoto Machida’s return to the Octagon not go as planned, he won’t be able to fight again until at least 2018.

Derek Brunson laid Machida out in the first round of their UFC Fight Night 119 headlining bout on Saturday, making it six consecutive victories by way of knockout, and forcing his way up the UFC middleweight rankings.

Having been sidelined for the past two years, largely because of an anti-doping policy violation, Machida had been hoping for a much better return, but now finds himself contemplating his future. He has lost his three most recent bouts and four of his last five.

Machida will have some time to think about it, as he was handed a 60-day suspension stemming from the knockout loss.

The only fighter that received potentially extended suspension is Marlon Vera. After losing to John Lineker, Vera was suspended for 180 days pending medical clearance of his left foot.

Every fighter on the card was issued a minimum14-day rest period.

The Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission issued the UFC Fight Night 119 medical suspensions on Monday.

UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida took place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida Medical Suspensions

Derek Brunson: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Lyoto Machida: Suspended for 60 days; No contact for 45 days

Colby Covington: Suspended for 30 days; No contact for 21 days

Demian Maia: Suspended for 45 days; No contact for 30 days

Pedro Munhoz: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Ron Font: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Francisco Trinaldo: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Jim Miller: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Thiago Santos: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Jack Hermansson: Suspended for 45 days; No contact for 30 days

John Lineker: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Marlon Vera: Suspended for 180 unless cleared by x-ray of his left foot; Suspended for a minimum of 30 days; No contact for 21 days

Vicente Luque: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Niko Price: Suspended for 45 days; No contact for 30 days

Antonio Carlos Junior: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Jack Marshman: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Jared Gordon: Suspended for 45 days; No contact for 30 days

Hacran Dias: Suspended for 45 days; No contact for 30 days

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: Suspended for 45 days; No contact for 30 days

Max Griffin: Suspended for 45 days; No contact for 30 days

Deiveson Figueiredo: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Jarred Brooks: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Marcelo Golm: Suspended for 14 days; No contact for 7 days

Christian Colombo: Suspended for 30 days; No contact for 21 days

