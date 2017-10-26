Lyoto Machida Fired Up at UFC Sao Paulo Media Day Face-Offs (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC Sao Paulo media day face-offs were pretty straight forward, save for one fighter that you might not expect to get fired up: Lyoto Machida.

The UFC Fight Night 119 fighters conducted interviews and fielded questions from reporters before squaring off for photographers. Surprisingly, Machida, typically a fairly reserved athlete, was one of the more animated characters during the staredowns.

So just what was it that led to Machida’s fiery outburst? Karate.

Machida explained…

(Courtesy of UFC)

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram