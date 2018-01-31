Lyoto Machida: Eryk Anders Should Be Careful What He Wishes For

(Courtesy of UFC)

Lyoto Machida returns to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 125 on Saturday in Belem, Brazil, against up-and-coming fighter Eryk Anders, after Anders asked for the fight. The former UFC light heavyweight champion warned, Anders better be careful what he wishes for, as he may have bitten off more than he could chew.

