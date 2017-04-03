Lyman Good Suspended After Taking Contaminated Substance

USADA announced on Monday that UFC athlete Lyman Good, of New York, N.Y., accepted a six-month sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance from a contaminated supplement.

Good, 32, tested positive for 1-androstenedione and its metabolite 1-(5α)-androsten-3α-ol-17-one following an out-of-competition test conducted on October 14, 2016. 1-androstenedione is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. It is a steroid hormone, according to WebMD.

Following notification of his positive test, Good provided USADA with information about a dietary supplement product he was using at the time of the relevant sample collection. Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement label, testing conducted on an independently sourced, unopened container of the product by the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah, indicated that it contained 1-androstenedione.

The presence of an undisclosed prohibited substance in a product is regarded as contamination. Accordingly, the product has since been added to the High-Risk List of supplements maintained on USADA’s online dietary supplement safety education and awareness resource – Supplement 411 (www.Supplement411.org).

Athletes are reminded that even seemingly low-risk dietary supplements may contain prohibited substances, which may not be listed on the Supplement Facts label, thus USADA encourages athletes through Supplement 411 to challenge the reasons for using supplements and make themselves aware of how to reduce their risks of a positive anti-doping test and/or an adverse health event.

Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, as well as the World Anti-Doping Code, the determination that an athlete’s positive test was caused by a contaminated product may result in a reduced sanction. The sanction for a doping offense resulting from the use of a contaminated product ranges from a reprimand and no period of ineligibility, at a minimum, to a two-year period of ineligibility, at a maximum.

Good’s six-month period of ineligibility began on October 24, 2016, the date on which he was provisionally suspended from competition. As a result of that provisional suspension, Good was removed from the fight card for the UFC 205 event in New York, N.Y., which was held on November 12, 2016. As such, Good will be eligible to return to competition on April 24, 2017.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time served under his or her sanction. Furthermore, if an athlete retires during his or her period of ineligibility, the athlete’s sanction will be tolled until such time the athlete notifies USADA of his or her return from retirement and once again makes him or herself available for no-advance-notice, out-of-competition testing.

