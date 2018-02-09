Luke Rockhold: ‘Yoel Romero… He’s Overconfident’ (UFC 221 Embedded)

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 221 Embedded, middleweight title contender Luke Rockhold rehearses for the intense battle in front of him, and opponent Yoel Romero reflects on a camp spent training at 100 percent.

Heavyweight teammates Mark Hunt and Tai Tuivasa visit an Aboriginal cultural center.

Rockhold whets his appetite for competition with a game of mini golf, and Hunt does media with help from a special guest during a radio hit.

UFC 221 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the interim middleweight championship bout at UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold on Saturday, February 10th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Dana White Rips Referee Mario Yamasaki, Promises ‘You’re Not Going to See Him Again’

Follow Along for UFC 221 Full Live Results

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.