Luke Rockhold: Who Beat Yoel Romero Better Will Be the Real Champion (UFC 221 Press Conference)

(Courtesy of UFC)

The headliners of UFC 221 – Yoel Romero, Luke Rockhold, Mark Hunt and Curtis Blaydes – all took the stage for the UFC 221 Pre-fight Press Conference in Perth, Australia on Tuesday.

UFC 221 had originally been slated to feature Rockhold challenging UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker for the undisputed title. After Whittaker had to withdraw due to injury and illness, Romero was called in to battle Rockhold for the interim title with a future shot at Whittaker on the line.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.