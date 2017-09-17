Luke Rockhold Urges Georges St-Pierre to Pull Out of UFC 217

                   
September 17, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Following his second-round finish of David Branch on Saturday, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold urged Georges St-Pierre to pull out of his UFC 217 title fight against Michael Bisping.

St-Pierre is returning from a four-year layoff, stepping into an immediate challenge for Bisping’s belt. That doesn’t sit so well with Rockhold, especially since St-Pierre had only ever fought at welterweight in the UFC at the time he stepped away for his sabbatical.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Reacts to Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Scoring Debacle

Now, Rockhold is putting the pressure on the Canadian to get out of the way of “legitimate” middleweight contenders that are awaiting a crack at Bisping.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

