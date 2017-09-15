   
Luke Rockhold Takes Next Step in Return, Makes Weight at UFC Pittsburgh

September 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to return to Pittsburgh on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch at the PPG Paints Arena.

The fight card is official following Friday’s early weigh-ins, where all the fighters made weight.

Luke Rockhold - UFC PittsburghThe main event features former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold making his return to the Octagon. It will be his first fight since dropping the title to Michael Bisping 15 months ago.

The final fighter on the scale, Rockhold used all but the final few minutes of the allotted time. He weighed in at 185.5 pounds, making the main event official.

David Branch - UFC PittsburghRockhold will square off with former World Series of Fighting dual-division champion David Branch. Branch held the light heavyweight and middleweight titles simultaneously, but has begun forging his way up the middleweight ranks in the UFC. He’ll look to Rockhold as a huge step up the ladder in the division after stepping on the scale at 186 pounds.

A fight between Felipe Arantes and Luke Sanders was pulled from the event on Thursday after Arantes fell ill.

UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on FS1)

  • Luke Rockhold () vs. David Branch (186)
  • Mike Perry (170.5) vs. Alex Reyes (167.5)
  • Hector Lombard (186) vs. Anthony Smith (186)
  • Gregor Gillespie (155.5) vs. Jason Gonzalez (156)
  • Kamaru Usman (169.75) vs. Sergio Moraes (171)
  • Justin Ledet (244.5) vs. Zu Anyanwu (263.5)

Prelim Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on FS1)

  • Tony Martin (156) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155)
  • Anthony Hamilton (255.75) vs. Daniel Spitz (244)
  • Krzysztof Jotko (185) vs. Uriah Hall (186)
  • Jason Saggo (156) vs. Gilbert Burns (156)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, Sept. 16. The first UFC Fight Night 116 bout is slated to begin at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

