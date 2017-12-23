Luke Rockhold Shares a Cheery Holiday Message

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 23, 2017
NoNo Comments

Luke Rockhold was in Australia recently to promote his upcoming challenge of UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in Perth, Western Australia.

While he was there, Rockhold took advantage of the location, which will be the first locale to celebrate Christmas and the New Year. Somehow, Rockhold found Santa Clause and an elf, so he could take the following photo to spread his holiday cheer.

Merry Christmas, you filthy animals… and a happy new year.

A post shared by Luke Rockhold (@lukerockhold) on

Whittaker had been the holder of the interim UFC middleweight title until Georges St-Pierre vacated the belt that he won from defeating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November. After St-Pierre vacated the belt, the UFC elevated Whittaker to undisputed champion and named Rockhold as his first challenger.

Rockhold and Whittaker headline UFC 221 on Feb. 11 at Perth Arena.

               

