Luke Rockhold Says UFC Headed Down Slippery Slope with WWE Style Matchmaking

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has never been one to hold his tongue, and he didn’t do so in his recent interview on UFC Tonight.

Rockhold focused primarily on his division, criticizing the UFC for it’s recent shift to WWE-style matchmaking, with guys like current middleweight champion Michael Bisping facing back-to-back challengers that fall outside of the top contenders in the division.

Though he is currently recovering from a knee injury, Rockhold wants to return in a fight at the top of the division, specifically mentioning the man most consider the top fighter in the division without a belt.

