Conor McGregor - UFC 202

Conor McGregor Scores Drastically Reduced Punishment for Bottle Throwing Melee

Jon 'War Machine' Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator Return to Pay-Per-View

Georges St-Pierre

How Many Fights Does Georges St-Pierre Have in Him?

Luke Rockhold Says UFC Headed Down Slippery Slope with WWE Style Matchmaking

March 23, 2017
1 Comment

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has never been one to hold his tongue, and he didn’t do so in his recent interview on UFC Tonight. 

Rockhold focused primarily on his division, criticizing the UFC for it’s recent shift to WWE-style matchmaking, with guys like current middleweight champion Michael Bisping facing back-to-back challengers that fall outside of the top contenders in the division.

TRENDING > Kelvin Gastelum Surprised Anderson Silva Accepted the Fight

Though he is currently recovering from a knee injury, Rockhold wants to return in a fight at the top of the division, specifically mentioning the man most consider the top fighter in the division without a belt.

  • BigE

    The UFC has a tube and they are already going down that slope at 100mph…

               

