Luke Rockhold Predicts Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre Outcome

March 25, 2017
The return of former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre to the Octagon was announced by UFC president Dana White on March 1. His opponent was revealed as middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping. Bisping won the middleweight title by knocking out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199.

While Rockhold and Bisping are legitimate rivals who do not like each other, Rockhold still predicts that Bisping should defeat St-Pierre without much difficulty.

Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off“I think Bisping wins the fight,” Rockhold told UFC Tonight.

St.Pierre walked away from the sport after his ninth consecutive title defense against Johny Hendricks at UFC 167. He’s the greatest welterweight champion in the promotion’s history and the organization’s biggest draw before the Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor era. 

St-Pierre may have been able to dominate his division four years ago, but coming back in a weight class that he’s never competed in against the champion after a four-year absence is too much stacked against him, according to Rockhold. 

“I think it’s a bigger guy. Stylistically, it’s not going to work for (St-Pierre). He’s not going to be able to take him down and run around him like he has with other guys in the past,” said Rockhold. “He’s been out for a long time. Bisping’s the bigger guy. Bisping can scramble and probably out-box him, so I see Bisping winning the fight.”

