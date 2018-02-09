HOT OFF THE WIRE
Yoel Romero UFC 221 2nd weigh-in

featuredYoel Romero Fails to Make Weight on Second Attempt; Luke Rockhold Still Fighting for Belt

Yoel Romero vs Luke Rockhold UFC 221 weigh-in

featuredThings Get Heated at UFC 221 Weigh-ins as Yoel Romero Misses Weight (Video)

Yoel Romero UFC 221 weigh-in

featuredYoel Romero Misses Weight for Title Fight (UFC 221 Weigh-in Results)

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Expected to Headline Revamped UFC 222 Fight Card

Luke Rockhold Plans Move to Light Heavyweight ‘Soon’

February 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has talked about the possibility of moving up to the light heavyweight division before, but now considers the move “imminent.”

While the 33-year old was cutting weight in Perth, Australia, for his main event bout against Yoel Romero at UFC 221 for the interim middleweight title, he explained that a move to the 205-pound weight class could be just around the corner.

“(Cutting to middleweight) never gets any easier. I’m getting older. My bones are getting thicker and it gets harder to get down to this weight,” said Rockhold during the UFC 221 open workouts.

Luke Rockhold - UFC 199Light heavyweight champion and Rockhold’s teammate Daniel Cormier is moving to the heavyweight division to take on champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July. Rockhold doesn’t believe Cormier will return to the 205-pound division and that opens a window of opportunity.

“I’m ahead of schedule (on weight cutting) this time around. I’ll be fine, but 205 is imminent. With DC moving up to heavyweight, he’s not coming back, so I’ll be up there soon,” said Rockhold. “I’ve mentioned that many times. Like I said, it’s imminent. I’ll be up there soon.”

TRENDING > Dana White: UFC Will Go to Both Russia and Hawaii But Not Sure Which Will Be First

Cormier hasn’t stated that he plans to stay at heavyweight following his UFC 226 champion vs. champion superfight with Miocic, but maybe Rockhold knows something others don’t.

In any case, even if Cormier does return to the 205-pound class following UFC 226, he has repeatedly stated that he plans to retire by the time he is 40, which occurs in March of 2019.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA